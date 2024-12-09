U.P. hospitals ban coil heaters amid winter safety push

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued stringent directives to enhance safety in state-run hospitals during the winter season, with a particular focus on preventing fire hazards caused by coil-based heaters. Senior doctors have been instructed to conduct rounds three times daily—at 7 am, 8 pm, and 11 pm—to monitor electrical safety and ensure readiness for cold wave conditions. Senior doctors have been instructed to conduct rounds three times daily—at 7 am, 8 pm, and 11 pm—to monitor electrical safety (Sourced)

“Coil-based heaters are strictly prohibited on hospital campuses, including in wards and night shelters for attendants. Instead, halogen-based heaters or warmers should be used as needed. Hospitals must ensure an adequate power supply for electric heaters and avoid using extension cords or loose connections,” directed Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, principal secretary of medical health, in instructions issued to divisional commissioners, health department officials, and heads of all government hospitals.

“Each hospital must form a dedicated team led by a nodal officer to ensure safety measures are implemented effectively,” stated Sharma. Hospital staff will also receive training to handle emergencies that may arise during the cold wave in the coming weeks.

On November 15, a tragic fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit at Jhansi Medical College, claimed the lives of 10 children. In response, the state’s health and medical education department has intensified its focus on ensuring electrical safety across all 167 district-level hospitals and other state-run medical facilities.

The directives highlight a common issue where attendants bring coil-based heaters to stay warm and plug them into unsuitable electrical outlets. This practice poses a significant risk, as coil-based heaters require higher current than the standard 5-ampere supply, increasing the likelihood of short circuits.

“All hospitals have been instructed to prohibit the use of coil-based heaters on their premises and ensure that generator sets are fully operational,” said Dr N.B. Singh, chief medical officer of Lucknow. He emphasised that functioning generators are crucial to maintaining essential services like water pumps, especially during power outages caused by fire incidents.

“We will periodically reiterate these guidelines to ensure strict adherence throughout the peak winter season and prevent any mishaps,” added Dr Singh.

The directives also call for preparations to handle an expected surge in cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart conditions, and other winter-related health issues. Hospitals have been advised to educate the public on common winter illnesses and effective ways to prevent them.