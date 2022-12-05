U.P.: Husband among two held for killing pregnant woman for dowry

A man and his mother were on Monday arrested for allegedly killing the former’s four-month pregnant wife for dowry in Sarojini Nagar area here on Sunday, said Sarojini Nagar police in a press note.

Archana, 26, was choked to death by her husband Aditya Singh and her mother-in-law Lavangi Devi on Sunday morning for failing to fulfil their demand of ₹4 lakh, alleged Archana’s mother Premahila Devi in her police complaint lodged on Sunday.

On Sunday, she was informed that her daughter, who was married off last December, was in hospital but when she reached there, she found her daughter dead, the complainant further alleged.

On her complaint, the Sarojini Nagar police registered an FIR against Aditya Singh, Lavangi Devi and her husband under IPC 498 A (harassment of the woman ) and ¾ Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. However, after the arrest of the woman’s husband and mother-in-law from Ring road underpass, IPC section 304B (whoever commits dowry death) was also added to the FIR, the police press note said.

