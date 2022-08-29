U.P.: In a first, SGPGI docs save youth via bronchoscopic removal of bullet

In first-of-its-kind procedure at the pulmonary medicine department of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), a team of doctors performed bronchoscopic removal of bullet from the airway wall of a 20-year-old youth, said a press release of the medical institute.

As per it, the youth with a gunshot injury was admitted to the Apex trauma centre of the SGPGI in a critical condition under the care of Dr Amit Kumar Singh of the department of trauma surgery.

“The surgery was challenging because the bullet entered from lower back and got lodged within the airway wall. Because of this, air leaked out in the surrounding area leading to difficulty in breathing,” Dr Singh said.

“After an initial bronchoscopic assessment, rigid bronchoscopy was performed through mouth under general anaesthesia and bullet was removed using rigid forceps. Thereafter, a silicone stent was placed to cover the rent of approximately 2 cm in the airway wall. Later, the patient was shifted to ICU conscious and oriented,” he added.

This procedure avoided a major surgical procedure to remove the bullet from the chest without any incision. This procedure was done with the expertise of Dr Ajmal Khan and his team. The patient is recuperating in the ICU under the care of Dr Amit Kumar Singh.

Dr Ruchi Verma from the department of anaesthesiology and Dr Zafar Neyaz from the department of radiology played an important role in the entire planning and execution of the procedure, the press release said.