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UP launches ‘Operation-4’ for dairy sector

Uttar Pradesh launches "Operation-4" to boost dairy sector, supporting indigenous breeds with subsidies for dairy units to enhance rural economy and milk production.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 09:48 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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:The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a major dairy sector push centred on indigenous cow breeds under what is being described as “Operation-4”, aimed at strengthening the rural economy and boosting milk production.

The initiative also focuses on conservation and promotion of indigenous breeds such as Sahiwal, Gir, Gangatiri and Sindhi, while cattle rearers maintaining high-yield breeds are being offered incentives of 10,000- 15,000. (For representation only)

Under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, four schemes – Mukhyamantri Swadeshi Gau Samvardhan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Pragatisheel Pashupalak Protsahan Yojana, Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana and Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana – are being implemented across the state with subsidies for dairy units ranging from two to 25 cows, according to an official statement.

The government is providing up to 50% subsidy for setting up dairy units, with the financial model comprising 15% beneficiary contribution, 35% bank loan and 50% government support. Under the Swadeshi Gau Samvardhan Yojana, a subsidy of up to 80,000 is being provided for two-cow units.

The initiative also focuses on conservation and promotion of indigenous breeds such as Sahiwal, Gir, Gangatiri and Sindhi, while cattle rearers maintaining high-yield breeds are being offered incentives of 10,000- 15,000.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP launches ‘Operation-4’ for dairy sector
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP launches ‘Operation-4’ for dairy sector
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