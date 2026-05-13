UP launches push to drive domestic travel, tourism with ‘Visit my state’

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled an expansive tourism push featuring free museum entry, “Gaushala tourism”, discounted stays and curated travel circuits aimed at boosting in-state tourism and local spending. The meeting being headed by state tourism minister Jaiveer Singh at the office of tourism and culture, in Lucknow, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

At a high-level strategy meeting at the office of tourism and culture on Wednesday, the state tourism department rolled out an emergency-style “Visit My State” action plan designed to convert what officials described as a global uncertainty into an economic opportunity for Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the initiative, state-run museums will offer free entry for children and families over the next two months, while UP Tourism is also considering rebates of up to 20–25% at Rahi tourist guest houses during the summer vacation.

Officials said the state is developing longer tourism itineraries around major religious and heritage hubs such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Agra, Prayagraj and Mirzapur to encourage travellers to spend more time — and money — within Uttar Pradesh instead of opting for international destinations.

The department is also planning to integrate gaushala visits into temple tourism circuits, while expanding wellness, rural, wildlife, eco and cuisine tourism across the state.

Discussions were held on creating partnerships with hotels, restaurants and tour operators to offer bundle discounts and destination-based travel packages.

“UP Nahi Dekha Toh India Nahi Dekha must now translate into actual travel movement,” said Vedpati Mishra, director-general, tourism, adding that the state would align its tourism strategy with the Prime Minister’s call to strengthen domestic economic activity through local travel.

Officials explored ways to convert single-stop visits into multi-day circuits. Tourists visiting Agra, for example, may be encouraged to extend trips to Bateshwar Dham, Baba Neeb Karori Janmasthali and Rapdi Eco Tourism Park, while Ayodhya pilgrims could be linked to nearby cultural, wellness and rural experiences.

The meeting, attended by senior tourism and culture officials from all 18 divisions, also discussed promoting destination weddings in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Bundelkhand forts. Chunar Fort in Mirzapur and Chhattar Manzil in Lucknow are also being positioned as premium venues for weddings and curated events.

To further deepen tourism-led spending, the government plans to promote ODOP products, GI-tagged goods, local artisans and self-help groups through tourism campaigns and food festivals, including district-level cooking competitions under the One District One Cuisine initiative.

In line with the Centre’s advisory on cutting non-essential expenditure, tourism officials were also directed to minimise fuel consumption, adopt carpooling, hold meetings online and avoid unnecessary travel. The department will review fuel usage after two months.

The state is additionally preparing a social media and influencer outreach campaign to promote lesser-known destinations and emerging tourism experiences across Uttar Pradesh.