UP launches tourism projects worth over 52 cr in Bareilly, Budaun

In a major shift in Uttar Pradesh’s tourism strategy, the state government has begun developing the Rohilkhand region as its next major spiritual and heritage tourism hub. Projects worth more than ₹52 crore were launched, inaugurated and reviewed in Bareilly and Budaun on Thursday, signalling a broader push to create new pilgrimage destinations and diversify tourism-driven economic growth across the state.

UP tourism minister Jaiveer Singh launching the projects on Thursday. (HT)

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Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh inaugurated completed projects worth over ₹7.3 crore and laid foundation stones for fresh development works exceeding ₹44 crore during his visit to the two districts. The minister also carried out a detailed review of the ambitious ₹60-crore Nath Corridor project in Bareilly, which is emerging as one of the state’s flagship religious infrastructure projects outside Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Speaking during the programme, Jaiveer Singh said Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a major transformation in tourism growth due to improvements in infrastructure and law and order under chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Officials said the state government is now focusing on creating regional tourism clusters by developing heritage, mythology, eco-tourism and riverfront destinations simultaneously. The Rohilkhand belt, known for its ancient religious history, Nath tradition, Mahabharata links and Ganga riverfront sites, is being positioned as a year-round spiritual tourism destination capable of attracting both pilgrims and leisure travellers.

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{{^usCountry}} The biggest attraction announced during the visit was the proposed Draupadi Swayamvar Theme Park in Bareilly, inspired by the Mahabharata era. The park is expected to feature thematic landscapes, heritage-inspired structures and cultural interpretation zones linked to the epic narrative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The biggest attraction announced during the visit was the proposed Draupadi Swayamvar Theme Park in Bareilly, inspired by the Mahabharata era. The park is expected to feature thematic landscapes, heritage-inspired structures and cultural interpretation zones linked to the epic narrative. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside the theme park project, the government also pushed forward plans for integrated tourism development at Ahichchhatra, an ancient archaeological and religious site associated with early Indian civilisation and mythology. Eco-tourism projects around Lilaur Lake were also announced to promote nature tourism alongside religious travel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside the theme park project, the government also pushed forward plans for integrated tourism development at Ahichchhatra, an ancient archaeological and religious site associated with early Indian civilisation and mythology. Eco-tourism projects around Lilaur Lake were also announced to promote nature tourism alongside religious travel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several temple redevelopment and beautification projects were also inaugurated in Bareilly district. Officials said these works are aimed at improving pilgrim amenities, accessibility, lighting, sanitation and visitor facilities around important shrines in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several temple redevelopment and beautification projects were also inaugurated in Bareilly district. Officials said these works are aimed at improving pilgrim amenities, accessibility, lighting, sanitation and visitor facilities around important shrines in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Badaun, the focus remained on strengthening riverfront pilgrimage infrastructure through the redevelopment of the historic Kachla Ganga Ghat. The ₹17.92-crore project is expected to significantly improve facilities for devotees and create modern tourism infrastructure around the ghat area. Officials said the project includes improved access roads, better lighting, public amenities and upgraded spaces for religious gatherings and festivals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Badaun, the focus remained on strengthening riverfront pilgrimage infrastructure through the redevelopment of the historic Kachla Ganga Ghat. The ₹17.92-crore project is expected to significantly improve facilities for devotees and create modern tourism infrastructure around the ghat area. Officials said the project includes improved access roads, better lighting, public amenities and upgraded spaces for religious gatherings and festivals. {{/usCountry}}

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The state government also inaugurated multiple temple development projects across Badaun district.

Officials said the latest projects are expected to create employment opportunities for local communities in sectors such as transport, hospitality, handicrafts, food services and small businesses linked to pilgrimage tourism.

With projects like the Nath Corridor, Draupadi Swayamvar Theme Park and Kachla Ganga Ghat redevelopment now gathering pace, officials believe the Rohilkhand belt could soon emerge as Uttar Pradesh’s next major spiritual tourism corridor.

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