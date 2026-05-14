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UP launches tourism projects worth over 52 cr in Bareilly, Budaun

Uttar Pradesh is developing the Rohilkhand region into a spiritual tourism hub, launching projects worth over ₹52 crore to enhance pilgrimage and heritage sites.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 08:27 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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In a major shift in Uttar Pradesh’s tourism strategy, the state government has begun developing the Rohilkhand region as its next major spiritual and heritage tourism hub. Projects worth more than 52 crore were launched, inaugurated and reviewed in Bareilly and Budaun on Thursday, signalling a broader push to create new pilgrimage destinations and diversify tourism-driven economic growth across the state.

UP tourism minister Jaiveer Singh launching the projects on Thursday. (HT)

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh inaugurated completed projects worth over 7.3 crore and laid foundation stones for fresh development works exceeding 44 crore during his visit to the two districts. The minister also carried out a detailed review of the ambitious 60-crore Nath Corridor project in Bareilly, which is emerging as one of the state’s flagship religious infrastructure projects outside Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Speaking during the programme, Jaiveer Singh said Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a major transformation in tourism growth due to improvements in infrastructure and law and order under chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Officials said the state government is now focusing on creating regional tourism clusters by developing heritage, mythology, eco-tourism and riverfront destinations simultaneously. The Rohilkhand belt, known for its ancient religious history, Nath tradition, Mahabharata links and Ganga riverfront sites, is being positioned as a year-round spiritual tourism destination capable of attracting both pilgrims and leisure travellers.

The state government also inaugurated multiple temple development projects across Badaun district.

Officials said the latest projects are expected to create employment opportunities for local communities in sectors such as transport, hospitality, handicrafts, food services and small businesses linked to pilgrimage tourism.

With projects like the Nath Corridor, Draupadi Swayamvar Theme Park and Kachla Ganga Ghat redevelopment now gathering pace, officials believe the Rohilkhand belt could soon emerge as Uttar Pradesh’s next major spiritual tourism corridor.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP launches tourism projects worth over 52 cr in Bareilly, Budaun
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP launches tourism projects worth over 52 cr in Bareilly, Budaun
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