U.P.: Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu hospital gets IOL’s second oxygen plant

Director (Human Resource), Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil), Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra inaugurated a 500-litre per minute (LPM) pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen plant at Lok Bandhu Sri Raj Narayan Combined Hospital (LRNH) in the state capital on Sunday. The IndianOil has installed the oxygen plant. State head, Uttar Pradesh State Office 1, Sanjiv Kakkar and director and chief superintendent, LRNH, Dr Deepa Tyagi were present on the occasion.

Thanking IndianOil for its gesture, Dr Tyagi said, “Earlier, an oxygen plant of 960 LPM was set up by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in the hospital vicinity that was meeting the oxygen requirements of the hospital. However, during the second Covid wave, we felt an additional plant would have helped us further. In view of this, IOCL was again requested to provide an additional oxygen plant of 500 LPM capacity. The request was duly acknowledged and this second plant is now working and will benefit many patients. The hospital has now become truly self-sufficient in its oxygen requirement.”

Ranjan Mohapatra said, “IndianOil works on the mantra of ‘Nation First’. We are happy to dedicate the 6th oxygen plant to Uttar Pradesh under our corporate social responsibility. Two plants of 960 and 500 LPM respectively have already been given to Balrampur Hospital Lucknow and one each of 960 LPM is working in district hospitals of Gorakhpur and Varanasi.” Sanjeev Kakkar assured all possible support in maintenance or any other issue pertaining to the functioning of the oxygen plant at the hospital.

