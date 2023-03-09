U.P.: Man detained for ‘raping’ six-year-old in Pratapgarh’s Kunda

Police on Thursday detained a man for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in a village under Kunda police limits of Pratapgarh district on Wednesday night, police said. The accused has been identified as Sonu of the same police, they added.

The incident took place on Wednesday night. (For Representation)

The police action followed an FIR lodged by the girl’s uncle. The girl had been sent for a medical examination, they added. The police said the girl, who was on a visit to her maternal grandparents’ place, was sleeping in the courtyard when the accused allegedly outraged her modesty.

However, he fled after the girl raised an alarm, the police said. On hearing commotion, other villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police. Station house officer, Kunda police station, Manish Pandey said an FIR had been registered and further probe into the incident was in progress.