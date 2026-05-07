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UP man gets life term for electrocuting mentally challenged wife to death in Bareilly

UP man gets life term for electrocuting mentally challenged wife to death in Bareilly

Published on: May 07, 2026 03:48 pm IST
PTI |
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Bareilly , A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his mentally challenged wife by repeatedly electrocuting her while she was tied to a cot, lawyers said on Thursday.

UP man gets life term for electrocuting mentally challenged wife to death in Bareilly

Additional district government counsel Harendra Singh Rathore said Additional Sessions Judge Avinash Kumar Singh on Wednesday convicted Vinod Kumar for killing his wife, Satyavati, in Chaina village of Bareilly district and imposed a fine of 15,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, he was allegedly frustrated with his wife Satyavati's mental illness and often assaulted her.

Rathore said the prosecution examined nine witnesses to establish the charges against him.

As per court records, on the night of May 1-2, 2022, when Satyavati was asleep, Vinod tied her hands and legs to a cot using ropes and then connected an aluminium cable to an electric board to repeatedly administer electric shocks to her.

"She writhed in pain, but the accused continued to electrocute her until she died," the prosecution said.

The police also recovered the rope and electric wire used in the crime on the accused's identification, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bareilly life imprisonment murder electrocution
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP man gets life term for electrocuting mentally challenged wife to death in Bareilly
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP man gets life term for electrocuting mentally challenged wife to death in Bareilly
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