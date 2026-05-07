Bareilly , A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his mentally challenged wife by repeatedly electrocuting her while she was tied to a cot, lawyers said on Thursday.

UP man gets life term for electrocuting mentally challenged wife to death in Bareilly

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Additional district government counsel Harendra Singh Rathore said Additional Sessions Judge Avinash Kumar Singh on Wednesday convicted Vinod Kumar for killing his wife, Satyavati, in Chaina village of Bareilly district and imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, he was allegedly frustrated with his wife Satyavati's mental illness and often assaulted her.

Rathore said the prosecution examined nine witnesses to establish the charges against him.

As per court records, on the night of May 1-2, 2022, when Satyavati was asleep, Vinod tied her hands and legs to a cot using ropes and then connected an aluminium cable to an electric board to repeatedly administer electric shocks to her.

"She writhed in pain, but the accused continued to electrocute her until she died," the prosecution said.

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{{^usCountry}} The court observed that the murder was carried out in an inhuman manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court observed that the murder was carried out in an inhuman manner. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After committing the crime, the accused threw the rope and cable on the roof and left for work at a brick kiln around 2 am to create a false alibi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After committing the crime, the accused threw the rope and cable on the roof and left for work at a brick kiln around 2 am to create a false alibi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He later tried to mislead the police and the victim's family by claiming that Satyavati, whose mental condition was unstable, had accidentally died by suicide after grabbing a live electric wire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He later tried to mislead the police and the victim's family by claiming that Satyavati, whose mental condition was unstable, had accidentally died by suicide after grabbing a live electric wire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the victim's brother, Sanjeev, a resident of Shahjahanpur district, suspected foul play and lodged an FIR under sections 498A and 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Nawabganj police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the victim's brother, Sanjeev, a resident of Shahjahanpur district, suspected foul play and lodged an FIR under sections 498A and 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Nawabganj police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the trial, the prosecution relied on the post-mortem report prepared by Dr Faraz Anwar, who stated that multiple electrocution marks found on different parts of the victim's body could not have been self-inflicted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the trial, the prosecution relied on the post-mortem report prepared by Dr Faraz Anwar, who stated that multiple electrocution marks found on different parts of the victim's body could not have been self-inflicted. {{/usCountry}}

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The police also recovered the rope and electric wire used in the crime on the accused's identification, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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