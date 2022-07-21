UP moves up to 7th spot in India Innovation Index-2021 report

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has moved from ninth to seventh position in the third edition of India Innovation Index-2021, report of which was released by the NITI Ayog in New Delhi on Thursday, said the state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This report is a tool for evaluation of the country’s innovation eco-system, added the state government.

The India Innovation Index, prepared by the NITI Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness, is an assessment framework, which ranks states and union territories on their innovation performance.

Uttar Pradesh also scored highest in the business environment section.

According to the state government, UP emerged on the list of top five states under the knowledge-output pillar. This high score is an outcome of a rise in start-ups and new businesses.

“Innovation-led entrepreneurship is key to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ programmes. We are determined to create an innovation-friendly environment to give further impetus to start-ups, manufacturing and services,” said Abhishek Prakash, chief executive officer, Invest UP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}