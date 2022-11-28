U.P.: Narrow escape for passengers as Bahraich-bound bus catches fire

A major tragedy was averted after a Bahraich-bound roadways AC bus carrying 36 passengers caught fire near Ahmedpur on Lucknow-Ayodhya highway on Monday morning, said a U.P. State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) official.

There was a chaos for hours near Tiwariganj where the incident took place reportedly due to a short circuit. Later, the passengers were shifted to another bus, the official added. None was injured in the incident.

As per Gomti Nagar fire control room, as soon as the information was received, two fire tenders each from Gomti Nagar and Barabanki were sent. The seats of the bus were completely burnt by the time the fire tenders reached there. Later, the fire was controlled by the fire tender team.

“The incident occurred around 11am after the AC bus (UP 32 MN 9181) of Awadh bus depot left Kaiserbagh bus stand. After travelling for around 15 kilometres, the bus caught fire, reportedly due to a short circuit in the wires of the vehicle. Realising the emergency, the driver stopped the bus and then the passengers were evacuated with the help of locals. The luggage of the passengers was also taken out,” said assistant regional manager, Kaiserbagh bus depot, RK Verma.

“However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the incident and submit a report,” Verma added. “The bus caught fire apparently as a result of a short circuit following a sudden spark of flames from the engine,” said service manager, Gomti Nagar workshop of UPSRTC, Ramesh Kumar.