Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP needs strong leadership to build back economy, attract investment post-Covid, says Akhilesh Yadav
lucknow news

UP needs strong leadership to build back economy, attract investment post-Covid, says Akhilesh Yadav

The former chief minister said that the state needs a leadership that can help build back the economy and attract investments in the post-Covid time.
PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav(HT Photo/File/Representative)

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asked the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government to shed politics and make operational the health centres opened during his regime amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

"Taking inspiration from good work always paves the path for improvement. If BJP government sheds politics and starts the cancer institute in Lucknow and other modern health centres in Jhansi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Sitapur, Budaun, Saharanpur, Lakhimpur, Ayodhya, it will save lives of thousands," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former chief minister also said that the state needs a leadership that can help build back the economy and attract investments in the post-Covid time.

"The impact of Covid isn't just a question of health, but the economic devastation is just as significant. Post Covid we need leadership that can hep build back UP's economy and attract investment," he said in another tweet.

The SP leader also tagged a news report titled "Bangladesh beats India in per capita income" with his tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus uttar pradesh
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP