U.P.: Nishad reiterates demand for inclusion in SC category

Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad, a BJP ally, reiterated his long-standing demand for inclusion of riverine communities in the scheduled castes (SC) category. The riverine community of boatsmen and fishermen is currently covered under other backward class (OBC) category. Sanjay Nishad said he was hopeful that chief minister Yogi Adityanath would push their case.

Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Unlike previous governments, BJP and chief minister Yogi Adityanath ji are serious on the issue of reservation to riverine communities,” he said. The Nishad party leader had also taken out a yatra covering several east U.P. districts to drum up support for the cause.

“In fact, Yogi ji had written to the Registrar General of India (RGI) seeking to know under which quota were the riverine community covered in the past. The RGI in response had communicated to them that the riverine community was covered under scheduled caste category between 1931 and 1991,” said Nishad.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!