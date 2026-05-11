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UP: One killed, over 30 injured as sleeper bus overturns on Ganga Expressway

UP: One killed, over 30 injured as sleeper bus overturns on Ganga Expressway

Published on: May 11, 2026 10:41 am IST
PTI |
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Budaun , One passenger died and more than 30 others were injured after a sleeper bus overturned on the Ganga Expressway here following a tyre burst, police said on Monday.

UP: One killed, over 30 injured as sleeper bus overturns on Ganga Expressway

The accident occurred near Sarai Piparia village in the Musajhaag area around 12.30 am. The bus was travelling from Khaga in Fatehpur district to Ludhiana, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said the tyre of the sleeper coach suddenly burst near the 202-kilometre point of the expressway.

"The driver lost control, and the bus overturned three to four times before crossing the divider and fell onto the opposite lane," Sharma said.

A passenger identified as Anuj , a resident of Fatehpur district, died on the spot.

"More than 30 passengers sustained injuries in the accident. Six of them are in critical condition and have been referred to Bareilly for advanced treatment," the SSP said.

Police said several passengers got trapped inside the mangled bus.

"A few passengers with minor injuries have been discharged after treatment, while six injured persons remain admitted to the district hospital. Some of them have been referred to Bareilly due to the seriousness of their injuries," Rai said.

He said preliminary findings suggested that overspeeding and the tyre burst were the likely causes of the accident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: One killed, over 30 injured as sleeper bus overturns on Ganga Expressway
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: One killed, over 30 injured as sleeper bus overturns on Ganga Expressway
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