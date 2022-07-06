U.P. plantation drive: State meets target, plants more than 25 crore saplings

Uttar Pradesh planted over 25 crore saplings across 75 districts on Tuesday, as part of its mega campaign to plant 35 crore saplings by August 15. By 7 pm, UP had planted 25,15,12,943 saplings, according to the forest department.

The chief minister planted a sapling in Chitrakoot while governor Anandiben Patel and minister of state for forests and climate change KP Malik planted a sapling in Kukrail, in Lucknow. Chief secretary DS Mishra planted a sapling at Eco Garden in Lucknow. Folk artist, Malini Aswathi is the brand ambassador for the plantation drive in the state.

“Each individual should plant at least five saplings and Panchtantra Vatikas based upon stories from Panchatantras should be developed,” said the governor while addressing the gathering after planting a sapling. She distributed Tulsi plants to children and also released the theme song for the plantation drive.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched a plantation drive (Vriksharopan Jan Andolan 2022) at Sehrin area of Madaiyan panchayat, in Chitrakoot. He planted saplings of Pipal, Bargad, and Pakad (Harishankar) there.

Addressing the people there, he said that the state government was committed to the development of the Bundelkhand region under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said 15 projects worth ₹32.86 lakh have been dedicated to the public while the foundation stones of 28 projects worth ₹82.54 lakh crore have been laid.

Yogi said that the state government proposed to plant 35 crore saplings this year and 25 crore of those were planted on Tuesday. He said about five crore saplings would be planted in the next two days and five crore saplings would be planted on August 15, to mark 75 years of Indian independence. He said 75 saplings will be planted in every village panchayat on the occasion. He said 100 crore saplings have been planted in the state in the past five years.

He said that the PM had laid the foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway and was soon coming to Bundelkhand to inaugurate it. There are indications that the PM may inaugurate the expressway on July 12. He said an airport was also coming up in Chitrakoot and air services would be launched there soon.

Plantation started at 6 am across the state. By 7 am 18 lakh saplings had been planted and the figure reached 1.23 crore at 8 am. The target figure of 25 crore saplings was crossed by 6 pm. “We could achieve this target for the day with the coordination of all officials and various departments that participated in the plantation drive,” said Mamata Sanjeev Dubey, HoD, forests, addressing a press conference with Eva Sharma, Renu Singh, and DFO, Lucknow, Ravi K Singh at the forest department headquarters.

The entire plantation drive will help sequestering nearly 18.55 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030. Uttar Pradesh will be planting 175 crore saplings in the next five years. This will result in sequestration of 72 million tonnes of carbon dioxide thus achieving nearly 80% of UP’s carbon sequestration target aimed till 2030, said B Prabhakar, additional mission director, Vriksharopan Jan Andolan-2022, in a press statement.

Under the plantation drive different types of forests including Amrut Forest, Shakti Forest, Bal Forest, Yuva Forest, Nagar Forest and Food Forest will be developed to connect people with forest and motivate them to protect greenery. In Shakti Vans trees resembling women power or those used to worship goddesses will be planted.

“We as individuals can also plant one sapling and take its care until it grows up. This will be our own contribution towards the environment for improving oxygen level,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

“Shakti Van will be developed at 90 places in the state and will have plantations done by women and trees that resemble women power,” said KP Malik, minister of state, for forests, climate change and environment while addressing the press conference.

Basic edu dept plants 400 times more saplings

LUCKNOW: The basic education department planted 410.75% more saplings than the target given to the department. The department was asked to plant two lakh saplings and it planted 8,21,502 saplings which is over 410%. Following the basic education department is the secondary education department with 227.24% achievement. Forest department met over 100% of its target.