U.P. Police constable suspended for pro-Palestine post

A constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police was suspended and a departmental enquiry initiated against him on Sunday for allegedly sharing a post in support of Palestine amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine on a social media platform two days ago, said senior police officials.

The officials said the constable was identified as Suhail Ansari, a Bareilly resident, was posted in Lakhimpur Kheri district for the past few months. Talking to media persons, Kheri deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh, who is posted as circle officer (city) there, said an additional superintendent of police rank officer was inquiring about the constable and his inclination as well as Palestine supportive post on social media.

He said the constable was suspended after his involvement in making an objectionable post and demanding donating one dollar each for Palestine through his Facebook account came to the fore. He said the inquiry was probing all aspects and stern action can be taken against him if found culprit. The social media post reads, “Help Save Palestine. I Repost=$1 All Donation Are Directly Sent To....Add To Story To Help Save Palestine.”

