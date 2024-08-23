UP Police Constables’ Recruitment Exam begins today: Convenience, infra kept in mind while selecting 1174 exam centres

The convenience of examinees, availability of government and government aided schools and institutes, proximity to public transportation and the quality of approach roads have been kept in mind while setting up exam centres across the state for the written examination for recruitment to 60,244 posts of U.P. police constables that will begin on Friday. Candidates at a temporary shelter built outside Charbagh station in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur are among the cities where the maximum number of examination centres have been made for the police recruitment exam scheduled in two shifts each on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31. UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has made 1174 examination centres in 67 out of 75 districts across the state for one of the biggest job recruitment exams in the recent times involving 48,17,441 candidates. Eight other districts have not been considered in the list due to less proximity to public transportation and infrastructure availability,” said a senior government official aware of the exam preparations.

A question paper leak marred the written exam conducted in February this year and consequently it was cancelled.

Sharing further details, UPPRPB director Rajeev Krishna said the largest number of 81 and 80 exam centres were set up in Lucknow and Varanasi, respectively, due to the availability of a sufficient number of government and government aided schools and institutes in these cities as well as the proximity to public transportation.

He said the centres in Lucknow and Varanasi have a seating capacity of 39,072 and 33,984 candidates at a time respectively. In Kanpur, there are 69 examination centres with a capacity of 25,800 examinees. Prayagraj has 63 centres with the capacity to accommodate 22,872 examinees.

Besides, there are 55 centres with a capacity of 24,576 examinees in Gorakhpur, 36 centres with a capacity of 17,400 examinees in Meerut, 34 centres with a capacity of 14,184 examinees in Jaunpur, 29 centres with a capacity of 13,032 examinees in Bareilly, 27 centres each in Agra and Jhansi with capacities of 11,760 and 11,424 respectively have been set up, he added.

He said similarly, 26 examination centres were set up in Moradabad, 25 in Saharanpur, 21 in Mathura, 20 each in Aligarh and Ghaziabad, 19 in Sultanpur, 18 each in Farrukhabad and Gautambuddha Nagar, 16 each in Budaun and Muzaffarnagar, 15 each in Ballia and Lakhimpur Kheri, 14 in Mirzapur, 13 each in Mainpuri, Rampur, Shamli, Baghpat, Gonda and Jalaun, 12 each in Hathras, Ghazipur, Bijnor, Basti and Ayodhya, 11 each in Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Etah, Etawah, Hardoi, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Rae Bareli and 10 each in Deoria, Chandauli, Bulandshahr and Banda.

As many as nine examination centres each has been made in Amroha, Barabanki, Fatehpur, Hapur, Sambhal, Sant Kabir Nagar and Unnao, eight centres each in Sitapur, Mau, and Lalitpur, seven centres in Balarampur, six centres in Sonbhadra, Pilibhit, Maharajganj, Kanpur Dehat, Firozabad and Chitrakoot and five centres were set up in Mahoba.

He said there are three categories of exam centres—the first with a capacity of 960 candidates, the second with a capacity of 720 to 480 candidates and the third with a capacity below 480 candidates.

He said a total of nearly 4.81 lakh examinees will appear in each shift on these five days at 1174 centres.