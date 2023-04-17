SIT to probe killing of Atiq, brother Ashraf

PRAYAGRAJ The UP Police formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, said officials on Monday

The three assailants, identified as Mohit Singh aka Sunny, 23, of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari, 22, of Banda and Arun Kumar Maurya, 18, of Kasganj, were nabbed from the spot sans any resistance after shooting the two brothers. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SIT is headed by additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Satish Chandra as its chief investigator and has assistant commissioner of police (kotwali) Satendra Prasad Tiwari and inspector Om Prakash of Crime Branch (investigation cell) of Prayagraj police as co-investigators, informed the order of Ramit Sharma, Prayagraj commissioner of police, a copy of which is also with HT.

A high-level team has also been set up by UP DGP RK Vishwakarma to supervise the probe into the killing of Atiq Ahmad and Khalid Azeem aka ‘Ashraf’, said police officers.

This team comprises ADG (Prayagraj zone) Bhanu Bhaskar as its head, police commissioner (Prayagraj) Ramit Sharma and director of forensic science laboratory, UP, Archana Tripathi, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the order issued by the UP DGP on April 16, a copy of which is with HT, the team has been mandated to get the investigation conducted under its close supervision.

Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were gunned down by three armed assailants when they were being taken for their daily medical examination (while on police remand) to the Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital around 10.30pm on April 15.

The three assailants, later identified as Mohit Singh aka Sunny, 23, of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari, 22, of Banda and Arun Kumar Maurya, 18, of Kasganj, were nabbed from the spot sans any resistance after shooting the two brothers. They were later produced before the remand magistrate at Prayagraj district court, where they were sent to 14-day judicial custody and sent to Naini Central Jail on April 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON