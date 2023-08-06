‘Operation Brahmastra’ to help keep tabs on criminals in Gorakhpur zone in U.P.

Akhil Kumar, the additional director general(ADG), Gorakhpur zone, UP Police, on Saturday started ‘Operation Brahmastra’ all 11 districts of the zone to keep an eye on the movement of the criminals who are out on bail and are trying to join the mainstream of the society.

Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur zone, U.P. Police. (HT file)

Talking to media persons regarding the initiative, he said in first phase police officials would take consent letters along with phone numbers of 50 such history sheeters of each district who claim to have left crime to monitor their activities from police control room via GPS.

The ADG said the step will prevent such criminals from unnecessary police torture, registration of unnecessary cases against them and at the same time it will ease surveillance of criminals by the police. He said technical upgradation of police personnel was proving to be useful in tracing criminals and in investigation and arrest of criminals.

Kumar said there were many challenges before the police but use of technology could control crime. He said after seeing its rate of response and success, it would be expanded and more criminals would be linked with it.

Earlier, the ADG had launched ‘Operation Trinetra’ in which CCTV cameras were installed that eased the task of identifying criminals. Two days ago, the district police had arrested six youths in a case of abduction and molestation of a girl. All the criminals were identified with the help of CCTV footage.