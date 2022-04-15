Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

UP police save 2.54 cr of public in 853 cybercrime incidents

The three police zones that performed well in curbing cybercrime menace by cancelling the fraudulent bank transaction were Meerut zone, Prayagraj zone and Gorakhpur zone, said a UP police statement.
UP director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel has been issuing circulars on regular interval to create awareness and sensitize people to curb cybercrime incidents. (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow The UP police succeeded in cancelling bank transactions of nearly 2.54 crore in 853 cases of cybercrime in the first three months of 2022, said a press release shared by the UP police on Wednesday.

It further stated that the three police zones that performed well in curbing cybercrime menace by cancelling the fraudulent bank transaction were Meerut zone, Prayagraj zone and Gorakhpur zone. Ghaziabad, Deoria and Mathura performed well in similar cases by saving the hard-earned money of people.

The press note stated that this was the result of the stern directives of UP director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel who had been issuing circulars on regular interval to create awareness and sensitize people to curb cybercrime incidents. Moreover, the DGP developed a strong infrastructure at the state level to curb cybercrime and it was yielding results by saving people’s hard-earned money.

It said that the DGP had further asked for awareness and sensitisation programmes in urban as well as rural areas to make people aware about safe online transactions and not sharing their personal details with anybody on phone. The DGP had directed to train more police personnel to work on cybercrimes.

