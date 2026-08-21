UP police seek terrorist tag for gangster Shahzad Bhatti

The Uttar Pradesh Police have sought the Centre’s approval to designate Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and his network as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, citing its alleged links with anti-national and terror activities, confirmed additional director general (law and order), UP, Amitabh Yash on Thursday.

It requested the Centre to exercise its powers to include the Shahzad Bhatti network and its members in the Fourth Schedule of the Act by declaring them terrorists, the ADG said. (HT)

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Bhatti, a Pakistan-based gangster turned Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operative, is also the prime accused in multiple high-profile terror-gangster cases in Punjab, including the March 2025 Jalandhar grenade attack, November 2025 Gurdaspur police station attack and is involved in drone smuggling and local recruitment.

In July, the UP Police also wrote to the Union home ministry seeking action under Section 35(1)(a) read with Section 35(2) of the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). It requested the Centre to exercise its powers to include the Shahzad Bhatti network and its members in the Fourth Schedule of the Act by declaring them terrorists, the ADG said.

He further said the Bhatti network was allegedly operating on the directions of Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and using social media platforms to connect with and radicalise young Indians in different states. He said the network allegedly lured youths with money and jobs and subsequently involved them in criminal and terror-related activities.

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{{^usCountry}} Police investigations have revealed that members of the network allegedly encouraged recruits to threaten or target former Muslims, Hindu religious leaders, politicians and police personnel, besides carrying out attacks on BJP/RSS offices, police stations and other sensitive establishments with bombs, grenades and petrol bombs to create terror. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police investigations have revealed that members of the network allegedly encouraged recruits to threaten or target former Muslims, Hindu religious leaders, politicians and police personnel, besides carrying out attacks on BJP/RSS offices, police stations and other sensitive establishments with bombs, grenades and petrol bombs to create terror. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators also found that recruits were allegedly first made to undertake smaller terror-related activities—including extortion, arson, issuing threats, putting up jihadi posters and throwing petrol bombs—before attempts were made to involve them in larger terror attacks, the police said.

They said prominent active members of the network include Abid Jatt, Hammad Memon, alias Hammad Barkati, Javed Pakistani, Raza Bhai Pakistani, Ajmal Gujjar, Rashid Bhatti, Rana Hunain, Major Iqbal, Major Hameed and Major Anwar among others.

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The UP Police and its specialised units, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF), have been developing intelligence received from central agencies and their own intelligence platforms to act against the network, the document said.

As part of the statewide operation on May 26, carried out jointly with central investigative agencies, around 175 suspects linked to the Shahzad Bhatti network were examined. Police said important information emerged during the operation, following which cases were registered and further legal action initiated.

Since then, the UP Police have registered 12 cases and arrested 52 accused, according to details shared by the ADG. Pistols, live cartridges, knives, inflammable liquids and objectionable posters were among the items allegedly recovered from those arrested.