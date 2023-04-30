UP police take 'prisoner' for alcohol shopping; probe ordered

A photo of Uttar Pradesh police taking an undertrial prisoner to a wine shop in the Hamirpur area has sparked outrage on social media. The officer is seen standing beside the convict in the shop at Kingroad.

A bystander recorded the entire incident on camera.

The prisoner, who was booked under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), was being taken to court from the police station when the incident took place. He was with two police officers. On the way, the prisoner stopped in front of a liquor store and went inside to purchase alcohol, while one of the cops assisted him, India Today reported.

As the video went viral, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP) issued a statement stating that necessary actions have been initiated against the said police official.

In a similar incident, a video of four policemen entering a shopping mall in Lucknow with a prisoner went viral in March. The incident led to the suspension of the police personnel for 'dereliction of duty'.

Reportedly, the prisoner was granted permission by a court to visit a government hospital after complaining about some health issues. He was then taken to the hospital by police officers, and after the medical examination, he had to return to jail. On the way, the cops took him to a shopping mall.

