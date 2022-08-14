U.P. prisoners prepare over 74K Tricolours, target to make 2L in another 2 days

Lucknow Prisoners of UP jails have already prepared over 74,000 national flags for the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’ celebration to be held on August 15 on the occasion of the 75th year of Independence. The UP prison administration reform services have set the target of 2 lakh flags to be prepared till Monday and supply them to the public with help of NGOs and district administrations.

Sharing a press note, the home department officials stated that the prisoners had already prepared 75,000 flags against their target of 2 lakh and they were working extra hours to achieve the target. They said the national flags of different sizes were being made by inmates of 64 jails across the state. These flags would be hoisted at all officials and residential buildings of UP prison administration and reform services while they will be also be available for the general public.

“We have roped in several NGOs and people of the administration in different districts to provide the flags to the public,” said DG Prison spokesman Santosh Kumar. He added, “The national festival will be celebrated on a grand scale in all 64 jails, for which preparation is going on”.

Another senior prison official said theses flags were made as part of the union government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the national flag home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of independence. He said the national flags were largely being prepared by inmates who had learnt tailoring in jails like Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Orai, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bahraich, Ghaziabad and Agra. He said the women inmates in Agra jail were preparing the national flags on a very large scale.