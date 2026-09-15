UP prisons focus on early detection of inmate distress

Uttar Pradesh has launched a statewide programme to identify inmates at risk of suicide or severe emotional distress. Under the RISE (Reduce Inmate Suicide and Emotional Distress) initiative, prison staff will be trained to recognise behavioural warning signs and coordinate with counsellors for timely intervention.

Officials discuss the RISE initiative at prison headquarters in Lucknow. (Sourced)

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The programme was launched at the prison headquarters on Monday, bringing together jail superintendents, jailers and deputy jailers from all 75 prisons.

Under the programme, prison staff who interact with inmates daily will play a key role in identifying signs such as withdrawal, unusual behaviour and other warning indicators. Suspected inmates will be referred to counsellors for assessment and appropriate support. A digital RISE dashboard will monitor the programme and track interventions.

Prisons minister Dara Singh Chauhan said regular, informal interactions with inmates were crucial to identifying loneliness, depression and behavioural changes at an early stage. He also stressed the need for closer coordination between counsellors and prison staff.

Director general of prisons PC Meena said RISE would complement existing prison security measures by creating a structured system for early identification and intervention. He said the focus should remain on reform and rehabilitation of inmates along with their security.

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative also aims to reduce isolation through yoga, sports, skill-development programmes, and religious and cultural activities to foster a more positive prison environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative also aims to reduce isolation through yoga, sports, skill-development programmes, and religious and cultural activities to foster a more positive prison environment. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Rajeev Mishra, principal investigator of the RISE programme at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), outlined its objectives, implementation framework and expected outcomes. Divyanshi Singh demonstrated the RISE dashboard developed to monitor progress across prisons, while Dr Rajeev Mishra, principal investigator of the RISE programme at KGMU, outlined its objectives, implementation framework and expected outcomes.

Dr Sandeep Chaudhary, head of KGMU’s department of trauma surgery, spoke about recognising signs of stress and depression and the importance of timely intervention.

Additional inspector general of prisons administration Dharmendra Singh, deputy inspector generals Pradeep Gupta, Dr Ramdhani and PN Pandey, among other officials, attended the programme.

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