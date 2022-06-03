UP ranks second in ease of doing business: Rajnath

LUCKNOW Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh was achieving new heights of development with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the hard work of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“UP is ahead of other states in population and also in terms of resources and skills. Investors will get all the assistance from the chief minister who is working under the guidance of the Prime Minister,” he said while speaking at the third ground-breaking ceremony organized at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

The defence minister said chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s ability to take quick decisions, implement plans on schedule and commitment to the development of UP ensured fast investment in the state. “Today, UP is ranked second in ease of doing business. Earlier India, which was ranked 142nd in the world in ease of doing business, has moved to 62nd position now,” he said.

“Under PM Modi, India has a higher level of dignity globally as he has a vision of comprehensive development of the country. Earlier, India was not taken seriously on the international platform but today leaders of all the countries take cognizance of India’s stand on various issues,” added Rajnath Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}