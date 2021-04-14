Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh reports 20,510 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest single-day surge since onset of pandemic
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh reports 20,510 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest single-day surge since onset of pandemic

Uttar Pradesh reports 20,510 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest single-day surge since onset of pandemic
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:00 PM IST
A medic collects a swab sample of a man for COVID-19 at a testing centre, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported its highest single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic with 20,510 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases pushing the tally to 744,021. The death toll in the state also rose to 9,376 with 67 fresh fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,517 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally of recoveries to 622,810. Uttar Pradesh's additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, "In the last 24 hours, 20,510 fresh cases were reported while 4,517 people were discharged in this period."

The current number of active cases in the state has crossed the one lakh-mark with 111,835 cases. Capital Lucknow, with 31,687 cases, has the highest number of active cases in the state. Lucknow has also registered 5,433 cases in the last 24 hours. Prayagraj and Varanasi also have more than 10,000 active cases of Covid-19. Prayagraj which recorded 1,702 cases in the last 24 hours currently has 11,902 active cases while Varanasi reported 1,585 cases, taking the tally of its active cases to 10,206.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Alarmed by rising cases, Priyanka Gandhi holds meeting with Cong UP leaders

UP govt to procure 25,000 Remdesivir injections from Gujarat

Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav test positive for Covid-19

Spreading positivity with Jerusalema Dance Challenge

Gautam Budh Nagar reported a surge in cases as it recorded 483 cases of Covid-19. The total number of active cases in the Gautam Budh Nagar has now risen to 2,027. Other districts in Uttar Pradesh that have been reporting a surge in daily cases are Kanpur (1,221 cases), Gorakhpur (591 cases), Jhansi (646 cases), Bareilly (405 cases) and Meerut (412 cases).

The chief secretary also said that Uttar Pradesh tested 2.10 lakh samples taking the total to over 3.73 crore, while 83 lakh people have been vaccinated so far. Uttar Pradesh along with Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala account for 82.04% of the new Covid-19 cases reported nationwide in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP