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UP RERA warns against misleading real estate offers, ‘assured returns’

The authority warned that offers such as “assured returns” and “fixed monthly rental income before possession” are often not enforceable under the law, and urged buyers to exercise caution while investing in real estate.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:02 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Taking serious note of misleading promotional schemes and ‘assured return’ offers by developers, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) on Friday issued a public advisory cautioning homebuyers that such promises have no legal validity.

UP RERA clarified that in the absence of proper legal backing, such offers remain mere promotional tactics aimed at influencing buyer behaviour. (For representation)

The authority warned that offers such as “assured returns” and “fixed monthly rental income before possession” are often not enforceable under the law, and urged buyers to exercise caution while investing in real estate.

The regulatory authority observed that some real estate promoters continue to publish alluring advertisements offering schemes like subvention plans, pre-EMI payments until possession, fixed rental income before completion, buyback guarantees, lease assurance schemes, and investment plans promising fixed returns on investment. Additionally, offers such as free cars, gold coins, and luxury foreign trips are also used to attract buyers.

Clarifying its position, the authority said that in the absence of proper legal backing, such offers remain mere promotional tactics aimed at influencing buyer behaviour.

“UP RERA is continuously monitoring the sector to curb misleading practices and protect buyers’ interests,” chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said.

Buyers were further advised to make payments only through banking channels into the project’s designated account and avoid cash transactions or reliance on verbal assurances.

Buyers were further advised to make payments only through banking channels into the project’s designated account and avoid cash transactions or reliance on verbal assurances.

Cautioning against risky practices, the authority said bookings should not be made solely on the basis of advertisements or promotional campaigns, especially those promising assured returns, fixed income or lucrative incentives, as these may expose buyers to financial risks.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP RERA warns against misleading real estate offers, ‘assured returns’
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP RERA warns against misleading real estate offers, ‘assured returns’
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