UP reshuffles police brass, transfers 18 IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 18 IPS officers, making changes in key postings across the special security force (SSF), provincial armed constabulary (PAC), crime investigation department (CID), economic offences wing (EOW), anti-terrorist squad (ATS), intelligence, vigilance and training wings.

For representation only (Sourced)

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Dr Satish Kumar, IPS-RR 2013, has been posted as Commandant, 1st SSF battalion, Lucknow, while Sanjeev Suman, IPS-RR 2014, has been appointed SP, Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS), Lucknow.

Samir Saurabh and Ashutosh Dwivedi, both IPS-SPS 2016, have been posted as Commandant, 27th PAC battalion, Sitapur, and SP, regional intelligence, Ayodhya, respectively.

Anand Kumar-II, IPS-SPS 2017, has been transferred to CID, Lucknow, from regional intelligence, Bareilly, while Sanjay Rai, IPS-SPS 2018, has been appointed SP, EOW, Lucknow, from regional intelligence, Ayodhya.

Shashi Shekhar Singh has been posted as Commandant, 11th PAC battalion, Sitapur, and Vanshraj Singh Yadav as Commandant, 3rd SSF battalion, Prayagraj.

Rajkumar has been posted as SP, Vigilance Establishment, while Preetibala Gupta has been appointed SP, ATS, Lucknow. Kamal Kishore has also been posted as SP, EOW, Lucknow.

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{{^usCountry}} Devesh Kumar Sharma has been appointed SP, food cell; Rahul Mithas will continue as SP, technical services; Dr Krishna Gopal has been posted as SP, PTC Moradabad; Shoaib Iqbal as SP, traffic directorate; Pavitramohan Tripathi as SP, RTC Chunar; Alok Kumar Sharma as SP, vigilance establishment; and Mahesh Singh Atri as SP, regional intelligence, Bareilly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Devesh Kumar Sharma has been appointed SP, food cell; Rahul Mithas will continue as SP, technical services; Dr Krishna Gopal has been posted as SP, PTC Moradabad; Shoaib Iqbal as SP, traffic directorate; Pavitramohan Tripathi as SP, RTC Chunar; Alok Kumar Sharma as SP, vigilance establishment; and Mahesh Singh Atri as SP, regional intelligence, Bareilly. {{/usCountry}}

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