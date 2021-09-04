UP’s Covid-19 tally at 17,09,401. These districts have zero infection

As many as 24 out of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh do not have a single case of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), news agency ANI reported on Saturday citing the chief medical officer (CMO). UP’s Covid-19 tally rose to 17,09,401 on Friday after 18 cases were reported in the state, according to the health department. The department also said that no death due to the disease was registered on the day.

“Zero active cases in Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Ballia, Banda, Basti, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Lalitpur, Mohoba, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli and Sitapur,” ANI quoted the CMO as saying.

According to the health department’s bulletin, four cases of Covid-19 were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, three from Rae Bareli, two each from Lucknow and Kannauj, and one each from Varanasi, Agra, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Sant Kabir Nagar, Jhansi and Sultanpur. Twenty-one patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking the number of recoveries to 16,86,308 so far. The bulletin said the death toll due to the disease stood at 22,854 and that there were 239 active cases of Covid-19 in the state. More than 75.8 million vaccine doses have so far been administered in the state, it added.

On Wednesday, schools for primary classes reopened with little attendance in Uttar Pradesh for the first time since March 20 last year when the government imposed a lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus disease. Scholls for classes 9 to 12 and 6 to 8 restarted from August 16 and 24, respectively.

UP has also seen as many as 50 deaths due to dengue and viral fever in Firozabad. “So far, 50 people have died due to dengue and viral fever. Ten areas—nine blocks and a Nagar Nigam area—in the district are affected,” Firozabad CMO Dinesh Kumar Premi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The UP government also said that people in Firozabad are not suffering from any mystery disease but dengue. “In some districts, including Firozabad, cases of dengue and seasonal diseases were reported. The state government has deployed 15 more doctors in Firozabad and a special cleanliness drive will be conducted in the entire state from September 5 to curb mosquito-borne diseases,” Uttar Pradesh’s additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal said at a press conference on Friday.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 infection tally rose by 42,618 to push it to 32,945,907 and the country’s death toll climbed to 440,225 after 330 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday. The number of active cases touched 405,681—they have been on the rise for the fourth consecutive day, data also showed.

According to the health ministry’s data, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was at 2.63 per cent. It has been below 7 per cent for more than two months now.