UP schools to remain closed till February 15 to contain Covid spread

All schools will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh till February 15 for physical classes, to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), an official order issued by the state government said. Educational institutions were already shut till January 30 in view of the rapidly rising infections.

Online classes will continue as usual in view of the upcoming secondary board examinations, announced Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Avnish Kumar Awasthi in the latest notification.

Closure of schools and other educational institutions has been extended twice this month. The state government had ordered a shutdown of all schools and colleges on January 16 till January 23, which was extended till January 30.

Uttar Pradesh has reported a slight decline in the recent daily numbers of Covid-19 infection, but the tally is still above the 10,000-mark. The state registered 10,937 new cases and 23 deaths, as per the latest available data.

State capital Lucknow alone reported 2,096 new cases. The total number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 80,342.

The government has directed schools to organise vaccination camps in the meantime to vaccinate students of the 15-18 age group. Students will be allowed to visit school premises for the same.