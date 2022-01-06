UP schools till Class 10 closed till Jan 16

All Uttar Pradesh schools up to Class 10 shall remain closed from January 6 (Thursday) till January 16 (Sunday) chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed on Wednesday.

Students of Class 11 and 12 can only be called for vaccination. Students getting a jab will get two days leave – on vaccination day and the next day – as a precautionary measure, as some children may run a mild fever after getting the shot.

Schools, however, are free to run online classes for students of Class 11 and 12, according to ACS, information, Navneet Sehgal.

The CM’s directives have put an end to confusion since late Tuesday night when a government spokesperson announced that schools up to Class 10 to remain closed till Makar Sankranti.

The detailed order issued by chief secretary dated January 4 had mentioned that districts which have 1,000 active cases to close down schools up to class 10 between January 6 and 14.

On Wednesday morning district inspector of schools, Amar Kant, addressed school administrations and press reiterating the CS’s order that said if a district records 1000 active cases only then schools up to Class 10 will remain closed otherwise all schools shall remain open.

A district administration official on Wednesday evening in a WhatsApp message said that schools up to Class 10 shall remain closed from January 6 to 14.

Soon there came a clarification from ACS, home, Awanish Awasthi, that all schools up to Class 10 will remain closed till January 16. ACS, information, Navneet Sehgal, also issued an order exactly on the same lines to bring an end to an entire day of confusion being fuelled by a section of schools, determined to run on-campus classes from pre-primary section to Class 12.