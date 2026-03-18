UP set for full-time police chief, Rajeev Krishna frontrunner

Seeking to end a nearly four-year phase of stopgap arrangements, the Uttar Pradesh government has forwarded a panel of senior IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the appointment of a regular director general of police (DGP), with Rajeev Krishna the leading contender. Rajeev Krishna, a senior IPS officer, has been holding additional charge as acting DGP for nearly 10 months while also serving as DG (vigilance). (File)

The move follows chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s approval, signalling a decisive push to fill the top police post on a permanent basis.

Rajeev Krishna, a senior IPS officer, has been holding additional charge as acting DGP for nearly 10 months while also serving as DG (vigilance). His continuity in the role, along with his seniority, places him firmly at the forefront for elevation, subject to UPSC empanelment and final approval.

Sources said that earlier this week, the state government sent the names of eligible DG-rank officers to the UPSC nearly four months after initiating the process, indicating a cautious but decisive approach towards regularising the appointment. Though sources didn’t mention the exact date of the communication, they confirmed on Wednesday that the UPSC had received the panel request.

As per Supreme Court guidelines, the UPSC shortlists a panel of the three senior-most eligible officers for the DGP’s post, from which the state government makes the final selection.

The move is particularly significant as Uttar Pradesh has not had a regular DGP since Mukul Goel was removed from the post on May 11, 2022, reportedly for “not showing interest in work.”

Since then, the state has seen an unprecedented run of five consecutive acting DGPs, raising concerns over continuity, policy consistency, and command stability in one of the country’s largest police forces.

The absence of a full-time police chief for such a prolonged period had also drawn attention in administrative and policing circles, given the importance of leadership continuity in handling law and order, crime control, and internal security challenges.

With the panel now sent, officials indicated that the appointment of a regular DGP could be finalised soon after UPSC completes its empanelment process. If selected, Rajeev Krishna’s appointment is expected to bring much-needed stability to the police leadership and enable longer-term strategic planning.

The decision is also seen as part of the state government’s broader push to streamline governance and reinforce institutional accountability at senior levels.

Once the UPSC returns the panel, the state cabinet will take a final call on appointing the new DGP, marking a formal end to the interim arrangement that has continued for nearly four years.