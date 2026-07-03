UP sets July 10 deadline to fast-track tourism projects

The Uttar Pradesh government has fixed July 10 as the deadline for completing the tender process for all tourism projects approved till March 31, 2026, while directing executing agencies to begin construction immediately afterwards. It has also asked departments to ensure that all newly approved tourism projects move into the execution phase by November this year.

The review also covered proposals for identifying suitable government land near Shaheed Path in Lucknow for the proposed Sanskriti Bhavan and expediting land availability for the new campus of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya at Kakori. (For representation)

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The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting of the tourism and culture departments held in Lucknow on Thursday, where officials reviewed the status of tourism and cultural infrastructure projects across the state. Executing agencies were instructed to adhere strictly to project timelines and maintain quality standards, with a warning that unwarranted delays would invite action against the agencies concerned.

To improve the visitor experience, officials were directed to install informative signage, QR codes and historical information panels at key heritage sites. District Culture Promotion Councils are to be made fully functional by August 15 by providing them with the necessary resources.

The review also covered proposals for identifying suitable government land near Shaheed Path in Lucknow for the proposed Sanskriti Bhavan and expediting land availability for the new campus of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya at Kakori.

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{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the meeting, the culture department launched its Integrated Project Monitoring Dashboard, aimed at strengthening project monitoring, improving transparency, enhancing accountability and ensuring better financial discipline in the implementation of departmental works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the meeting, the culture department launched its Integrated Project Monitoring Dashboard, aimed at strengthening project monitoring, improving transparency, enhancing accountability and ensuring better financial discipline in the implementation of departmental works. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional chief secretary, tourism, culture and religious affairs, Amrit Abhijat, directed executing agencies and departmental officials to complete all allotted works within the prescribed timelines.

The review meeting was chaired by tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh.