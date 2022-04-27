UP sizzles but no respite from heat, says weatherman

Lucknow The mercury is hovering above 40 degree Celsius in several cities across the state but there is no respite in sight from the blistering heat. The Met department has warned heat wave conditions very likely at isolated places in the state.

Jhansi recorded the hottest day in the state with the mercury soaring to 45.5 degrees Celsius. Prayagraj sizzled at 45 degrees, Kanpur (IAF) at 44.9, Varanasi 44.4, Sultanpur and Orai at 44 degrees, Agra at 43.8, Fursatganj at 43.4, Basti and Churk at 43 and Lakhimpur Kheri, Faizabad and Etawah at 42 degrees Celsius.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 43 and 24.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The forecast for the state capital is that maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 44 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Met department director JP Gupta said there would not be any respite from the heat wave in the next few days, as the wind pattern was not likely to change. “This year has been unusually hot with no western disturbance hitting the region since February end,” he said.

A heat wave is when the maximum temperature is above 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal, and a severe heat wave is when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal.