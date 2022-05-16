Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

UP sizzles, no respite from heat wave, says weatherman

Updated on May 16, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: There would be no respite from severe heat wave as day temperature in several cities of Uttar Pradesh remained several degrees above normal, said the weatherman. Banda broke all previous record as the mercury soared to 49 degrees Celsius, a new high in May on Sunday.

Maximum temperature in Banda was 6.3 degrees above normal. On Saturday, the district equalled previous high of 48.8 degrees Celsius recorded on May 31, 1994.

The maximum temperature in several cities remained high with Taj city Agra recording 47.7 degrees Celsius, Jhansi 47.6, Prayagraj 46.9, Kanpur 46.1, Varanasi 46 and Churk 45.6. The MeT department has issued warnings of heat wave very likely at isolated places over the State.

Lucknow was relatively better with maximum temperature of 41.9 and minimum of 28.2 degrees Celsius respectively. However, 73% humidity level made life difficult for Lucknowites. Maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow will be around 42 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday.

The state forecast is rain, thundershowers very likely at isolated places over the state, as per met director JP Gupta.

When is a heat wave declared?

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above the normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

A severe heat wave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degrees Celsius mark.

