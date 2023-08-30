UPSDM to host quiz contests for 2 days in Lko

The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) and Invest UP will be organising ‘UP Skill Quest 2023’ on September 30 and October 1 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, according to a press note. The quiz contests, to be organised on the direction of the chief minister, will aim to provide a platform for more youth participation in India’s business ecosystem.

‘UP Skill Quest 2023’ will be held on on September 30 and October 1 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The participants will get an opportunity to win cash prizes at the contest, which will be held in four formats. It is worth mentioning that renowned quiz masters Kushan Patel and Bhushan Patel will host the session.

Themes, formats and prizes:

India Quiz: It will cover heritage, culture, achievements, history, geography, famous personalities, etc. of India. The contest will be held on October 1 (from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) and will be open to all. Cash prizes: ₹90,000 (1st place), ₹60,000 (2nd place), and ₹35,000 (3rd place).

General Quiz: It will test the general knowledge, current affairs, and curiosity of the participating teams. It will be held on October 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be open to all participants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cash prizes: ₹90,000 (1st place), ₹60,000 (2nd place), and ₹35,000 (3rd place).

Cricket and Bollywood Quiz: It will allow the participants to display their expertise on cricket and Bollywood. It will be held on September 30, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and will be open to all participants. Cash prizes: ₹90,000 (1st place), ₹60,000 (2nd place), and ₹35,000 (3rd place).

School India Quiz: This quiz will feature questions based on India’s heritage, culture, achievements, history, geography, famous personalities, and more. It will be held on September 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be open to school-goers only. Cash prizes: ₹50,000 (1st place), ₹30,000 (2nd place), and ₹20,000 (3rd place).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON