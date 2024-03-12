UP Social welfare dept workshop: Idea of composite homes for elderly mooted

The idea of composite homes for elderly was discussed at a seminar cum workshop organised by social welfare department on Monday. These composite homes could act as multipurpose common establishments which would house rescued destitute children, women and senior citizens. UP Social Wefare minister Asim Arun (File)

Participants at the workshop that included state government officials said that these composite homes would be able to provide a family-like atmosphere for destitute children and elderly inmates. Officials said one such shelter home has already been built in Noida.

Social welfare minister Asim Arun participated in the discussions also attended by inmates of the old-age homes. He also launched a new senior citizens web portal on the occasion.

With growing number of youngsters leaving the country for job or academic opportunities, senior citizens often find themselves alone. “In this scenario, senior citizens need company or a society which also contributes to their good mental health,” said Dr. Abhishek Shukla, founder and director of Aastha Centre for Geriatric Care.

Government officials said that shelter homes in the state lacked enough beds for inmates and other facilities that prompted the department to hold the seminar cum workshop.

Shukla also spoke on the need for affordable and dignified housing facilities for elderly with access to primary healthcare and caregivers.

“It is incumbent upon the government to provide affordable and dignified housing to senior citizens from all economic classes,” Shukla said.

The state currently has 47 unsubsidised and 75 subsidised old age homes, one in each city or district. In the last census in 2011, UP recorded the highest number of senior citizens with 15.4 crore citizens above 60 years of age in the state.

As per the Press Information Bureau, till 2022, with 43,674 beneficiaries under the Rashtriya Vayoshree Yojana for free medical services for senior citizens, the number of registered beneficiaries of old age health schemes in Uttar Pradesh is second highest in the country after Maharashtra.

Vishwanath Mehra, 86-year-old inmate of the Lucknow old age home demanded attached washroom in all bedrooms or dorms in the old age homes.

He also said all buildings that house elderly should also have bannisters and railings. Indira Nigam, another old age home inmate said space for exercise and recreation should be available within the old age facility. “Physical exercise is a very important requirement for older people,” she said.

Social welfare minister Asim Arun said it was imperative to involve all stakeholders in this conversation.

“The whole idea is to absorb feedback (from the seminar/workshop) and make policies in accordance with the beneficiaries’ needs,” he said.

Principal secretary Hariom, director Kumar Prashant and deputy director Krishna Prasad were among those present. Other prominent people present on the occasion were Anita Bhatnagar Jain, Anil Rastogi, Ravi Bhatt among others. The first draft of the policy paper will be prepared in the next couple of days, before the first wave of feedback can be addressed. Some Lucknow old age home inmates also shared that senior citizens below the poverty line have trouble acquiring Ayushman cards and reaping the benefits of the old age schemes.