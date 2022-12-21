U.P. steps up efforts to woo local investors too

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to connect with industry and entrepreneurs at local level in various districts to attract more investment to the state ahead of the Global Investors Summit-2023.

The state government’s eight teams have completed their road shows in 18 countries from December 8 to 19 and there may also be cases where the local industry is willing to make more investment or the investors from outside are getting in touch with the local industry.

As chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviews the performance of these teams on December 22, the district magistrates have stepped up efforts to connect with the industry and entrepreneurs in their respective districts to attract investment. Yogi has convened a meeting of all the teams here on December 22, to make an assessment about the proposal of investment received by these teams.

“We have asked the district magistrates to connect with the industry in their respective districts. A target has been set to attract investment for every district,” said infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar who was part of the teams that held roadshows abroad.

Barabanki was among the first districts to hold an investors’ summit to attract investment on Monday. The district industry promotion entrepreneurship development centre, Barabanki, in collaboration with the Indian Industry Association, Barabanki chapter, had organized a day’s investors’ summit and intents to invest amount worth ₹867.2 crore were signed there. Barabanki district officials said the investment proposals received exceeded the target of ₹500 crore.

IIA president Ashok Agarwal said the Barabanki summit received an overwhelming response on Monday. “We hope to get a similar response from other districts as well. A meet of industry has been proposed in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday. Minister for vocational education and skill development Kapil Dev Agarwal will be chairing the meet there. We are in touch with officials in Shahjahanapur and many other districts and more such meets are expected soon. In Ghaziabad, we have received investment proposals worth ₹500 crore. We will hold a meet there when the proposed investment amount reaches ₹2000 crore there. We hope to cover all the districts before February 1, 2023,” said Agarwal.

Meanwhile, all the teams have either returned or are on their way back. The teams have been asked to make presentations about the investment intents received or the memorandums of understanding signed by them on foreign land. “Besides making presentations before the chief minister, we have also asked the teams to inform about the suggestions that may have been made by the investors. The teams will work on the suggestions as well,” said Kumar.

