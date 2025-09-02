Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP STF arrests Budaun murder accused from Punjab after 5 years on the run

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 10:59 pm IST

The officials added that the father-son duo allegedly shot Sharma dead and fled to Dehradun after the crime.

An accused in a Budaun murder case, who had escaped from police custody nearly five years ago, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Monday, senior police officials said in a press note on Tuesday. A reward of 50,000 had been announced for his arrest.

During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shashank Bajaj contracted the virus and was admitted to a hospital, from where he escaped and had been absconding ever since. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shashank Bajaj contracted the virus and was admitted to a hospital, from where he escaped and had been absconding ever since. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Sharing further details, STF officials informed that the fugitive, identified as Shashank Bajaj (34), along with his father Desh Deepak Bajaj, was accused of murdering their neighbour Subash Chandra Sharma in Budaun on May 1, 2015, following a monetary dispute. The officials added that the father-son duo allegedly shot Sharma dead and fled to Dehradun after the crime.

An STF official said the father-son duo was arrested in Dehradun just days after the incident and initially lodged in jail there before being transferred to Budaun jail, and later to Pilibhit jail in 2019. He added that in 2020, during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shashank Bajaj contracted the virus and was admitted to a hospital, from where he escaped and had been absconding ever since.

He said the STF had been monitoring the movements of absconding accused and reward-listed criminals. Acting on intelligence inputs, a team led by sub-inspector Akshay PK Tyagi, under the supervision of Raj Kumar Mishra, additional superintendent of police, STF Field Unit Noida, and Navendu Kumar, deputy superintendent of police, STF Noida, tracked down the accused and arrested him near Sahnewal–Dewal Road under Sahnewal police station limits in Ludhiana, Punjab.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UP STF arrests Budaun murder accused from Punjab after 5 years on the run
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On