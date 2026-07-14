UP STF guns down murder accused wanted in multiple cases in Kushinagar encounter

A dreaded criminal wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder and other serious offences was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Kushinagar late on Monday night, a senior police officer said.

Mustafaizul Rahman alias Babu. (Sourced)

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According to Uttar Pradesh additional director general (law and order) Amitabh Yash, the encounter took place at around 11pm near Ramnagar Karjaha on the Kushinagar road after STF personnel intercepted Mustafaizul Rahman alias Babu, a resident of Khundanpur village under Mehnagar police station in Azamgarh district.

Police said Rahman opened fire on the STF team, prompting retaliatory action in which he sustained critical bullet injuries. He was taken for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

During the exchange of fire, STF head constable Mahendra Singh also sustained injuries. He was shifted to a nearby primary health centre for treatment and is reported to be out of danger.

Police recovered a .32 bore pistol, a motorcycle and a large quantity of spent and live cartridges from the encounter site.

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{{^usCountry}} ADG Amitabh Yash said Rahman had a long criminal history and was wanted in 10 criminal cases registered in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The cases included murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, theft, criminal conspiracy and offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ADG Amitabh Yash said Rahman had a long criminal history and was wanted in 10 criminal cases registered in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The cases included murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, theft, criminal conspiracy and offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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Police records show his criminal history dates back to 2003, while he had been absconding in several cases since 2011. Proceedings under Sections 82 and 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code had been initiated against him in multiple murder cases registered at Mehnagar police station in Azamgarh.

He was also carrying a ₹25,000 reward in connection with a 2021 murder case.

According to police, Rahman escaped from police custody in Amravati Rural district of Maharashtra in December 2024, leading to another criminal case against him. His latest case, registered in Hardoi district in 2026, pertained to theft under the BNS.

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The STF is completing legal formalities, while further investigation into the case is underway, police said.