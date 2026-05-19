UP STF nabs gangster carrying 50K bounty in Banda

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an accused wanted in a Gangster Act case and carrying a ₹50,000 reward in Banda district following what officials described as a sustained intelligence-led search operation.

Police records show the accused is linked to several cases registered at Naraini, Bisanda and Badousa police stations. (For Representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Senior STF officials said Shibu Ansari, a resident of Naraini in Banda district, was arrested late on Monday night from Sunar Gali near BRC School in Baberu town. They said Ansari had been absconding in connection with a case registered under Section 3(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act at Naraini police station. A cash reward of ₹50,000 had been announced for his arrest.

The operation was carried out by the STF field unit of Prayagraj following specific intelligence inputs. During interrogation, Ansari told investigators that he and his associates were involved in a series of theft incidents across Banda in 2025, leading to multiple criminal cases at different police stations. Officials said he had earlier been jailed in connection with those cases.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police records show the accused is linked to several cases registered at Naraini, Bisanda and Badousa police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, including charges related to theft, organised criminal activity and illegal possession of weapons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police records show the accused is linked to several cases registered at Naraini, Bisanda and Badousa police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, including charges related to theft, organised criminal activity and illegal possession of weapons. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the Gangster Act case was registered earlier this year following repeated criminal activities allegedly carried out by the accused and his aides. After the case was lodged, Ansari allegedly went underground to evade arrest. The STF said the accused has been handed over to Naraini police station for further legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the Gangster Act case was registered earlier this year following repeated criminal activities allegedly carried out by the accused and his aides. After the case was lodged, Ansari allegedly went underground to evade arrest. The STF said the accused has been handed over to Naraini police station for further legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

uttar pradesh arrest See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON