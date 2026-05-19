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UP STF nabs gangster carrying 50K bounty in Banda

Shibu Ansari, a resident of Naraini in Banda district, was arrested late on Monday night from Sunar Gali near BRC School in Baberu town

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:48 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an accused wanted in a Gangster Act case and carrying a 50,000 reward in Banda district following what officials described as a sustained intelligence-led search operation.

Police records show the accused is linked to several cases registered at Naraini, Bisanda and Badousa police stations. (For Representation)

Senior STF officials said Shibu Ansari, a resident of Naraini in Banda district, was arrested late on Monday night from Sunar Gali near BRC School in Baberu town. They said Ansari had been absconding in connection with a case registered under Section 3(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act at Naraini police station. A cash reward of 50,000 had been announced for his arrest.

The operation was carried out by the STF field unit of Prayagraj following specific intelligence inputs. During interrogation, Ansari told investigators that he and his associates were involved in a series of theft incidents across Banda in 2025, leading to multiple criminal cases at different police stations. Officials said he had earlier been jailed in connection with those cases.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP STF nabs gangster carrying 50K bounty in Banda
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP STF nabs gangster carrying 50K bounty in Banda
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