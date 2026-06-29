: Uttar Pradesh is set to plant more than 40 crore saplings in 2026, around four crore more than last year, as part of its annual plantation drive.

According to the India state of forest report 2023, the state’s green cover stands at 9.96%, and the government aims to increase it to 15%. (For representation only)

According to the forest department, over five crore saplings have already been planted. The remaining 35 crore are expected to be planted during the state’s flagship plantation campaign, likely to be held in the second week of July.

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Chief conservator of forests (Headquarters) Aditi Sharma said 52.44 crore saplings are ready for planting in more than 1,900 nurseries across the state. Preparations at over 5.25 lakh plantation sites are in the final stage.

She said the forest department will plant 14.5 crore saplings, while 26 other government departments will plant another 25.5 crore.

The date of the plantation drive will be decided after the advance monsoon forecast for July is received. The state government will finalise the schedule based on the expected rainfall.Fruit-bearing and timber species will make up more than 60% of the plantation target. Timber trees, including shisham, teak, khair, bamboo and semal, will account for about 32% of the total. Fruit trees such as mango, jamun, tamarind, aonla, bael, wood apple, jackfruit, guava, pomegranate, ber and mahua will make up around 30%.

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{{^usCountry}} Medicinal and aromatic species, including neem, arjun, drumstick, ashoka, jamun and bael, will account for 7% of the plantation. Environmental species such as peepal, banyan, pakad, goolar, gutel and chilbil will make up 18%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Medicinal and aromatic species, including neem, arjun, drumstick, ashoka, jamun and bael, will account for 7% of the plantation. Environmental species such as peepal, banyan, pakad, goolar, gutel and chilbil will make up 18%. {{/usCountry}}

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About 6% of the saplings will be fodder and ornamental species, including bakain, babool, siris, Acacia auriculiformis, Cassia siamea, kachnar, jacaranda, gulmohar and amaltas. The remaining saplings will include locally suitable species commonly used by communities in different regions.

Officials said soil preparation work has been completed at 97.69% of the forest department’s plantation sites and 81.05% of the sites managed by other departments.

Between 2009 and 2016, Uttar Pradesh planted 514.8 million saplings. The number increased to more than 2.42 billion between 2017 and 2025. According to the India state of forest report 2023, the state’s green cover stands at 9.96%, and the government aims to increase it to 15%.

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