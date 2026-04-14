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UP terror probe widens: ATS uncovers Pak sabotage plot behind 26 ‘accidental’ vehicle fires

A senior officer said the probe was revived after the accused allegedly confessed during interrogation that they had been carrying out “trial” arson attacks at the behest of handlers across the border, filming the incidents and sending the videos as proof in exchange for money transferred through QR code-based digital payments.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 06:14 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has reopened investigations into at least 26 vehicle fires and small-scale arson reported across the state over six months after fresh disclosures by four recently arrested suspects pointed to a possible sabotage network allegedly linked to Pakistan-based handlers, senior police officers said.

Minor incidents closed as routine fires now scrutinised after arrested suspects allegedly revealed Pakistan-linked handlers paid them to film trial arson attacks (Sourced)

The incidents, reported from districts including Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, Bareilly, Prayagraj, and Bijnor, had earlier been treated as accidental fires, with several cases closed at the local police level.

A senior officer said the probe was revived after the accused allegedly confessed during interrogation that they had been carrying out “trial” arson attacks at the behest of handlers across the border, filming the incidents and sending the videos as proof in exchange for money transferred through QR code-based digital payments.

The disclosures emerged during the questioning of four men arrested by the ATS in Lucknow on April 3: Saqib alias Devil, alleged to be the module’s kingpin, along with Vikas Gehlawat alias Raunak, Lokesh alias Papla Pandit, and Arbaaz.

One incident now under renewed scrutiny is the March 4 pickup vehicle fire in Kiratpur area of Bijnor. Investigators said one of the videos recovered from seven mobile phones seized from the accused is suspected to be linked to that case.

Officials said forensic teams are now analysing multiple video clips recovered from the devices to establish the location, date and sequence of the suspected attacks.

ATS sources said suspicious phone numbers linked to other states, including Maharashtra, have surfaced during the investigation, with details already shared with central agencies.

Investigators are matching dates of suspicious banking transactions in the accused persons’ accounts with dates of reported fire incidents to establish whether funds were transferred after specific acts of sabotage.

Officials admitted the exercise could be challenging as many incidents are several months old, making retrieval of CCTV footage plus forensic traces difficult. In such cases, statements from local residents, vehicle owners, and eyewitnesses are expected to play a crucial role.

The ATS is mapping what officials described as a wider digital, transnational network, with look-out circulars already issued against suspects believed to be operating from South Africa, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP terror probe widens: ATS uncovers Pak sabotage plot behind 26 ‘accidental’ vehicle fires
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP terror probe widens: ATS uncovers Pak sabotage plot behind 26 ‘accidental’ vehicle fires
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