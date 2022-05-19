Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP to be biggest data storage centre in north India: State govt

In the absence of adequate centres, data is largely stored in locations outside the country. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 19, 2022 11:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The state government has approved three data centre parks to make Uttar Pradesh the biggest centre of data storage in northern India. For the next five years, the state government has set a target of investment of 20,000 crore in the data centre industry. The government has already received proposals of 16000 crore from five companies for investment in data storage sector. These companies are Hiranandani Group, Adani Group, Adani Enterprises, NTT Japan and Web Werks India Pvt Limited. Thirteen companies have expressed interest for investing 25,848 crore in the data storage sector. As demand for data protection is increasing in the country in view of data traffic and usage as well as confidentiality. The Yogi Adityanath government wants the state to be the preferred investment destination for data centre industry. In the absence of adequate centres, data is largely stored in locations outside the country. Now, these proposed data parks will help keep data safe within the country, as per the state government. As these data centres require regular power supply, the government has also made adequate arrangements for this. Uninterrupted electricity supply will be provided through the ‘Open Access Scheme’.

