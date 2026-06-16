UP to develop one NCR city as ‘Namo Global City’

Uttar Pradesh is set to nominate a city for the proposed ‘Namo Global City’ project after the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) on Tuesday approved a plan to develop new urban growth centres across the NCR. The initiative, under which one city each in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan will be selected, will see the chosen city receive a one-time support package of ₹1,000 crore as part of efforts to create new growth centres and reduce pressure on New Delhi.

Representational image (File photo)

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The proposal was approved during the NCRPB meeting in New Delhi, where members also cleared the NCR Vision 2041 plan aimed at promoting balanced regional development, improving connectivity and decongesting the national capital.

“We will develop one of our National Capital Region (NCR) cities as the Namo Global City and will send the panel of three cities to the NCR Board very soon,” urban development and energy minister AK Sharma told HT over phone from Delhi after the meeting. Sharma represented Uttar Pradesh at the NCRPB meeting.

While the state government is yet to finalise its recommendations, cities such as Meerut, Jewar, Dadri and Khurja are understood to be under consideration for inclusion in the panel.

Notably, the NCR comprises 32 districts across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and New Delhi. Uttar Pradesh accounts for eight NCR districts including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Shamli, Bulandshahr and Muzaffarnagar.

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{{^usCountry}} The Namo Global City initiative forms part of a broader strategy to create alternative economic and urban centres within the NCR. Officials believe the move could help distribute growth more evenly across the region while reducing infrastructure and environmental pressures on Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Namo Global City initiative forms part of a broader strategy to create alternative economic and urban centres within the NCR. Officials believe the move could help distribute growth more evenly across the region while reducing infrastructure and environmental pressures on Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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The NCR Vision 2041 plan, approved during the meeting, focuses on planned infrastructure expansion, improved regional connectivity, metro rail networks and measures to tackle pollution across NCR districts. The previous regional plan was valid until 2021.

During the meeting, Uttar Pradesh also pitched itself as a preferred destination for industries and businesses seeking relocation from New Delhi and other congested NCR areas.

The state cited Jewar’s upcoming international airport, Dadri’s emergence as a major railway logistics hub and Noida’s established industrial ecosystem as key advantages for attracting investments and industrial expansion.

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“We offered to the Delhi chief minister UP to shift some of their industries and business to UP’s NCR districts with the assurance that we will extend the support,” Sharma said. “We also explained why UP was the most congenial destination for Delhi industrial units to shift to.”

According to the state government, relocating industrial and commercial activity to NCR districts in UP could support regional economic growth while easing pressure on Delhi’s infrastructure and environment.

The proposed global city initiative is expected to focus on integrated urban planning, modern infrastructure, economic activity and sustainable development in line with the long-term Vision 2047 framework.