UP to draw up five-year action plan to tackle leprosy

: Uttar Pradesh will develop a five-year action plan to improve the early detection of leprosy, prevent its spread, reduce disabilities and ensure a dignified life for people affected by the disease. Conference underway. (Sourced)

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day state conference on accelerating leprosy eradication on Friday, minister of state for health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh said the state would focus on ten identified areas to achieve the goal of a leprosy-free Uttar Pradesh.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating leprosy but acknowledged that the stigma associated with the disease remained a challenge.

The plan will focus on identifying priority districts and blocks, training health workers, conducting regular reviews and connecting affected people with essential services. Principal secretary, medical, health and family welfare and medical education, V Hekali Zhimomi, and senior health department officials attended the conference. Discussions covered cooperation between different sectors and a roadmap towards zero leprosy.

V Hekali Zhimomi stressed the need to intensify active case detection in districts reporting higher numbers of cases to ensure early diagnosis and timely treatment. She also highlighted the need to strengthen the network of Community Health Officers (CHOs) and frontline health workers.

“Preventing transmission and disabilities, ensuring dignity of patients is the aim,” said State Leprosy Officer Dr Jaya Dehlavi, while presenting the status of leprosy at the global, national and state levels.

Dr Dehlavi said Uttar Pradesh recorded 91,783 new cases in 2025-26, while the treatment completion rate remained above 97%. She added that people with leprosy-related disabilities were being linked with services. The aim is to prevent disabilities and improve the lives of those affected by the disease.