UP to ease Covid-19 curfew from Monday, new guidelines issued. All details here

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday decided to grant two more hours of relaxation in the statewide night curfew that currently remains imposed in all its 75 districts due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. As per new orders in effect from Monday, shopping malls and restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity on weekdays till 9pm. Other standalone shops and market complexes can also remain open for five days a week now. Announcing the lockdown relaxations, UP chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari issued new guidelines for the corona curfew.

According to the new corona curfew guidelines in UP, all shops and markets, except those in designated Covid-19 hotspots, can now remain open from 7am to 9pm throughout the week from Monday to Friday. In Tuesday's meeting over Covid-19 management in the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked for two more hours of relaxation in the corona curfew. Accordingly, the curfew timings have been relaxed for two hours on weekdays, since the restrictions now remain in force from 9pm to 7am under the new guidelines.

According to UP's additional chief secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi, the corona curfew is automatically being eased in districts where the total number of active Covid-19 cases drop below 600.

Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh | New 'corona curfew' guidelines in UP. Here's all you need to know:

1. Hotels and restaurants in Uttar Pradesh can remain open with 50% capacity from 7am to 9pm on all five weekdays from Monday to Friday. Shopping malls have also been allowed to remain open with a 50% capacity till 9pm on weekdays. Notably, malls had remained closed for nearly two months owing to the Covid-19 situation.

2. No more than 50 persons at a time allowed to gather in religious places.

3. Auto-rickshaws will allow a maximum of two people to travel, while a maximum of four people will be allowed to sit in four-wheelers.

4. No more than 50 guests to be invited at wedding ceremonies and other social gatherings. Guests must adhere to coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-appropriate behaviour while attending these events.

5. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain closed for teaching. Only the staff and the faculty will be allowed to go to the institutes for administrative work. The permission to study online in educational institutions and coaching institutes must be in line with earlier departmental orders.

6 . All government and private offices may run at 100% capacity, in compliance with the appropriate Covid-19 protocols. However, private companies have been asked to encourage work from home. Relevant instructions have been issued to set up Covid-19 help desks in offices.

7 . Finally, there has been no change in the weekend lockdown rules, it will continue as usual. According to the new guidelines, changes have only been made in the night curfew on weekdays, which will come into effect from 9pm from now on, as opposed to 7pm.

India’s single-day tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) dropped below the 60,000-mark on Sunday after 58,419 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, taking the caseload to 29,881,965, according to the Union health ministry. Sunday’s cases are the lowest since March 30, when 56,211 people were detected as Covid-19 positive.