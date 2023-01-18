UP to host 11 G20 meetings between Feb 13 and 15

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh will host 11 meetings related to G20 in various cities of the state between February 13 and 15. Varanasi will organise six, Agra three, Lucknow one and Greater Noida one, said officials.

Under its presidency, India is expected to hold more than 200 meetings at various levels in the run-up to the G20 Summit. The participation of representatives of about 40 countries and international organizations is expected in each of these meetings to be organised by the union ministry of foreign affairs till November 3, 2023.

The first G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under India’s presidency will take place in Pune, Maharashtra, on January 16 and 17.

“The nodal department of the government of India for the meeting to be held in Lucknow is the ministry of electronics and information technology. The meeting to be held in Lucknow is related to the working group, which is the 1st Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting,” said Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate, Lucknow.

He said, “The stress would be on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. We will show our technical competence and expertise in this area as top officials of G20 countries would be in Lucknow to discuss digital economy. We will show that Indians will drive the world economy and artificial intelligence in the world in the days to come as we have competent manpower and facilities. Hence, India is all set to lead digital transformation of the world.”

VARSITIES TO SHOWCASE TECH

Students and professors of Lucknow University, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (Lucknow), Harcourt Butler Technical University (Kanpur, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (Gorakhpur), Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University (Lucknow) and Bundelkhand University (Jhansi) will participate in the Lucknow session of G20. They will showcase research and technology enhancement in the field of AI and robotics.

“It is a great opportunity for UP to showcase its level of development, infrastructure, culture and heritage to the world,” added the DM.

G-20 comprises major developed and developing economies of the world. Collectively, G-20 countries account for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and 2/3 of the world’s population.

ROUTES DECKED UP

Major routes through which the G20 guests are expected to pass through in the city are being spruced up. These include Amausi airport, Metro routes, Kanpur Road, Shaheed Path, Gomti Nagar, Lohia Path, Hazratganj, Residency, Imambada, Chowk and Aminabad. Departments like LDA, LMC, PWD, NHAI, UP Housing and Development Board are working overtime to present a beautiful picture of Lucknow before the G20 guests.

SHOWCASING CULTURE, HERITAGE

Efforts are being made to display the culture of Awadh through cleanliness, beautification, illumination and branding. The guests would be taken to Residency and Imambada for site seeing. They will also be taken to the Vidhan Bhavan for the understanding of Indian democracy.

COMMITTEES FORMED

Different types of committees have been formed to ensure quick completion of work. Welcome committee, organizing committee, coordination committee, location management committee, transport committee and disaster management committee under the leadership of senior administrative officers have been formed at the district administration level to monitor various types of works related to the G-20 summit. As many as 100 liasoning officers have also been appointed to take care of delegates participating in the G-20 summit.

AWARENESS AND PUBLICITY

To create awareness for the G20 meet, a ‘Run for G-20’ walkathon would be organised on January 21. The event would be flagged off by the chief minister on Saturday. Starting from Kalidas Marg, the walkathon will culminate at KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium.