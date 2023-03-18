U.P. to include millets in mid-day meal in schools: Agri minister

State agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Saturday the state government was continuously engaged in the promotion of millets cultivation, production and consumption besides increasing farmers’ income through it. He also said the government was also working for the betterment of soil health and that of people.

Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi. (File photo)

Shahi said this while addressing the Global Millets Shree Anna Conference in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the conference organised at Pusa Institute earlier in the day.

“Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India and the fourth largest in terms of area and the state’s land is suitable and conducive for cultivation of coarse grains,” Shahi said.

“Currently 12 lakh-hectare of land in U.P. is under coarse grains cultivation which produces 19 lakh metric tonnes of these grains. With the inspiration of the PM and under the leadership of U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is running ‘Shree Anna Punaruddhar Karyakram (Shree Anna rejuvenation programme)’ with a proposed expenditure of ₹186 crore in the next four years,” he added.

He also informed the gathering about the various millet feasts that were organised in the state for the promotion of millet. “In the days to come, Uttar Pradesh will include millets in the mid-day meal programme in schools and it will also be made available to people through public distribution system,” the minister said.

“In the next Zaid season (summer season), the government will provide ₹20 crore subsidy to farmers (on a 50% grant) for Jowar and Bajra seeds. The 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and five agriculture universities in the state are engaged in research and education (to farmers) regarding coarse grains. The state government will also open special procurement centres to procure coarse grains from farmers on MSP,” Shahi added.

It was on March 5, 2021 when the United Nations General Assembly, while accepting India’s proposal, declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.