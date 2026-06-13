UP to launch ‘catch-up teaching’ to help students bridge learning gaps

To help students attain grade-appropriate learning levels, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a statewide “catch-up teaching” programme that will include a 15-day revision campaign, daily remedial classes and regular assessments in council-run schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

Representational image (Sourced)

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In a communication issued on June 12, additional chief secretary, basic and secondary education, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, said the initiative is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, which advocate teaching according to students’ learning levels.

The government said assessments have shown that some students continue to lag behind expected competencies despite regular classroom instruction, leading to learning gaps that could widen if timely academic support is not provided.

Under the programme, all students will undergo a 15-day foundational revision campaign in July 2026 focusing on basic language and numeracy skills. Schools will then conduct daily catch-up teaching sessions of 20 to 30 minutes from August 2026 to January 2027. Weekly formative assessments will identify students requiring additional support, according to the letter.

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{{^usCountry}} The guidelines stress linking new concepts with students’ prior knowledge and everyday experiences, greater use of teaching-learning materials and adopting a simple-to-complex teaching approach. Teachers have also been asked to analyse student errors, create a classroom environment where mistakes are treated as learning opportunities and gradually shift responsibility for learning through modelling, guided practice and independent practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The guidelines stress linking new concepts with students’ prior knowledge and everyday experiences, greater use of teaching-learning materials and adopting a simple-to-complex teaching approach. Teachers have also been asked to analyse student errors, create a classroom environment where mistakes are treated as learning opportunities and gradually shift responsibility for learning through modelling, guided practice and independent practice. {{/usCountry}}

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The programme promotes peer learning, pair learning, cooperative learning, and activity-based and play-based teaching methods. Schools have been advised to conduct baseline and endline assessments, maintain records of student progress and modify teaching strategies based on assessment findings.

The government has directed close monitoring through school-level reviews, inspections by education officials and discussions during monthly teacher and parent-teacher meetings. Parents will be encouraged to support regular study habits at home and ensure regular attendance.

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The directive has been sent to all district-level education authorities, DIET principals and other concerned officials for implementation across the state.